Edu Min assures to propose composite quarters for Govt schools staff

Jiribam, October 10 2017: Education Minister Thokchom Radheshyam Singh along with some officials concerned inspected many Government schools today .

Radheshyam was satisfied to see the turn out of students at the Government schools of Jiribam.

However, he was disappointed to see the poor infrastructures and the bad condition of the approaching roads .

Speaking to media persons, he said that the first and foremost priority of his department would be renovation of the old buildings and extra temporary classrooms which will enable the students to attend classes better .

The buildings started to deteriorate since most of the schools were build 40/50 years ago, he added .

The teachers and staff expressed the grievances to the Minister, especially the lack of accommodation for the staff, despite being posted in far flung areas .

He pointed out that the officials of different departments also face similar problem of accommodation and added that a proposal for composite quarter would be recommended to the Centre, where officials or staff could reside together .

The Minister assured that he would discuss the prevalent condition of the district with the Chief Minister in the larger interest of the people .

During his visit, the Minister and other officials also inspected the Chhotobakra High School, Borobakra Higher Secondary School, Ahmadabad Government High School, Jirighat High School, Jiri College and ITI Jiri .

After meeting the teachers and staffs, the Minister highlighted the importance of moral lessons and urged the teachers to encourage the students to involve more in extracurricular activities .

He said that any developmental work taken up in the educational institution should be according to the needs of the students and the schools.

Source: The Sangai Express