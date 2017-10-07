Foot care tips for beautiful and happy feet

Shahnaz Husain

Hectic schedules and long working hours leave you with cracked heels and soiled nails during winter months. While every women wish soft, smooth and silky feet as a baby but visiting fancy salons for pedicures and foot spas means investing time and money which is beyond reach of common families. Although we dream of pedicure to be relaxing experience only but Indian concept of relaxation of tired feet through acupressure message is based on fact that our feet contain vital nerves that regulates the functions of vital organs right from spine to heart and stomach. The shape of your feet might hold clues to your health and the foot can say many things about you – demonstrating health indicators and physical traits like Dry or cracked feet’s are the result of nutritional deficiency.

The skin of the feet is commonly thick and dry and you need to take regular foot care regime dedicatedly for beautiful and glowing feet.

An organic pedicure uses natural oils and products containing natural substances. Nowadays, foot spa treatments have also gained in popularity. They can be combined with pedicures. Foot spa includes exfoliation and massage, to reduce fatigue, tone the muscles, improve blood circulation and induce relaxation.

For a home pedicure you will need a nail brush, pumice stone or heel scrubber, nail clippers, emery board, cotton wool, cotton buds, massage cream, polish remover, nail polish and a small tub for soaking the feet.

First remove old polish if necessary with the remover, using cotton wool.

Soak your feet in warm water, to which you should add some herbal shampoo and any vegetable oil, like sunflower oil or olive oil. You can also add coarse salt. Let the feet soak for 15 minutes. Then clean the nails with the brush. The brush should not be too hard. Use the pumice stone on the heels and side of the soles. Avoid metal scrubbers. You can also scrub the entire feet with a rough towel or loofah. When this is done, wash the feet in clean water.

Dry with a towel.

If your nails need cutting, better to use a nail clipper. Toe nails should be cut straight across. Avoid shaping toe nails as it can lead to in-growing nails. Use the emery board to smoothen them. Do not cut the cuticles of the toe nails. Do not use sharp instruments to clean the nails. Apply almond oil and push back gently with a cotton bud.

Then, give feet a scrub treatment. Mix ground almonds with yogurt and some sugar. Apply them on the feet. After 15 to 20 minutes, rub gently on the skin with circular movements. Pay attention to the heels. Wash off with water. Then massage the feet with olive oil or sunflower oil. Wipe off excess cream with a moist towel. Mix one tablespoon each of lemon juice and honey with 50 ml rose water. Apply on the feet. Lie down and relax for half an hour. Wash it off with plain water.

Apply oil and massage on feet and nails. Pay special attention to the heels, applying more oil if needed. Use upward strokes for the massage, from the toes towards the ankles. Wipe the feet with a moist towel.

Mix a little lemon juice with honey and apply on the feet. Wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. This moisturises and softens the skin.

If you wish to apply polish, put some cotton wool between the toes. Apply the nail varnish in broad strokes, from the base of the nail to the nail tips. After the first coat dries, apply the second coat of colour.

(The author is International fame beauty expert and is popularly called herbal queen of India)

Source: The Sangai Express