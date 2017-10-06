Free LPG connections under PMUY distributed Biswajit lays stress on sensitisation of Govt schemes in rural areas

Imphal, October 05 2017: Information and Public Relations Minister Th Biwsajit today distributed free LPG connections to 64 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) scheme at Okram Chuthek, Imphal East district in the presence of Deputy Manager (LPG-S), IOC, Stephen Chinkhanson Guite and members of civil society organisations .

Minister Biswajit who is also the local MLA asserted that the Central Government has launched more than 106 schemes meant for the poor people.

He drew the attention of the gas agencies and elected members of the Panchayat to sort out the rightful people through Socio Economic Caste Census Data to avail the scheme since it is meant for all the right beneficiaries belonging to the BPL families .

Under this scheme, the present BJP led Government aims at reaching out to all the poorest of the poor who are still deprived of using LPG as cooking fuel and have to rely on firewood, coal, dung-cakes, he added .

He observed that the main aim of the scheme is to reduce the hardship faced by the women folk and that the scheme will surely safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with a clean cooking fuel LPG .

The problem of deforestation leading to natural calamities like landslides, mudslides will also be reduced once the scheme reaches to all the household as there won’t be unnecessary cutting down of trees for firewoods.

He also asserted that Pradhan Mantri Ujjala Yojana was launched with an aim to save energy and our income and under the scheme one can buy LED bulbs and tubes in subsidized rate with three year warranty .

PMAY (G) was launched with an aim for providing shelters to homeless people.

Beneficiaries who are included in the list of SECC 2011 can avail this facility, he said .

The Minister also appealed to all the beneficiaries of Central sponsored schemes to open bank account as payment of all the schemes is made DBT .

He also stressed on the need of sensitization of the various schemes particularly in rural areas.

Under Information, Education and Communication programme the State Government is planning to erect hoarding regarding various Central sponsored schemes written in various dialect in every nook and corner of the State, he said.

Maintaining that each and everyone has to play important role in bringing development in the State, he called upon members of the club to strengthen their activities for the betterment of the society .

Addressing the gathering, Stephen Chinkhanson Guite stated that beneficiaries can register their names for the scheme by providing Aadhar card, bank details with BPL proof document.

He said that they are planning to start home delivery system for the scheme and regarding any complain customer can dial toll free number 1906 .

The free LPG connection was issued through M/S Bashikhong Indane Gramin Vitrak, Bashikhong, Imphal East.

It may be mentioned that Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 1, 2016 in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the scheme, 5 crore LPG connections will be provided to BPL families with a support of Rs1600 per connection in the next three years .

With an aim to ensure women’s empowerment, especially in rural India, the connections will be issued in the name of women of the households belonging to the BPL families.

For the implementation of the scheme, Rs.8000 crore has been allocated by the Government of India.

Source: The Sangai Express