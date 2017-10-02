Govt to identify point of LPG diversion

Imphal, October 01 2017: The State Government is determined to identify the sources or distributors from which LPG refills are diverted to black markets .

DGP LM Khaute informed The Sangai Express that police officers have been instructed to identify the sources of LPG refills seized from black markets .

Significantly 686 LPG cylinders were seized from hoarders/black marketers in drives conducted in Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts .

Meanwhile, 83 loaded bulk LPG TTs arrived at Sekmai bottling plant today.

The TTs were unloaded at the plant this afternoon and bottling would begin from tomorrow .

In addition to the 83 loaded bulk LPG TTs, three trucks loaded with packed LPG cylinders reached Imphal today .

One truck load of packed cylinders belongs to Tadubi Indane while the other two belong to Sawombung Gas .

The whole volume of bulk LPG brought today by 83 TTs would be bottled tomorrow, if possible and the same would be allocated to distributors .

With empty TTs scheduled to leave Imphal on Monday with security escorts, efforts are on to bring loaded TTs on Tuesday, informed a source .

On the other hand, many LPG distributors have opined that suspension of registration of new LPG connections for sometime would help a lot in addressing the existing problem of LPG scarcity .

Registration of new connections and delivery of filled LPG cylinders to the new consumers have been aggravating the LPG crisis .

The CRPF convoy which brought loaded TTs up to Imphal today turned back with 30 empty TTs today itself .

Meanwhile, due communications have been made with bulk TTs which got unloaded today for another trip tomorrow along with security escorts, added the source.

Source: The Sangai Express