Govt turns blind eye to canteen of JNIMS

Imphal, October 09 2017: The main public canteen at JNIMS, has been suffering tremendous hardship due to negligence and lack of attention from the authority concerned .

Speaking to media persons inside JNIMS complex today, Laishram Kishorjit, who runs the canteen stated that the canteen has been working tirelessly to provide good food to the doctors, paramedical staff and the public .

However the canteen has started facing tremendous difficulties, mainly due to the negligence and lack of proper attention on the part of JNIMS authority, he claimed .

The owner pointed out that a brick wall adjacent to the canteen’s kitchen collapsed recently, but the authority has not taken up any steps to relocate or shift the kitchen somewhere else.

Laishram Kishorjit claimed that today morning, his wife slipped and fell on the side of the collapsed wall, injuring herself and had to get treatment at the hospital .

He also pointed out that the canteen manager, Nongthombam Sanjit, suffered a similar accident some months back .

He expressed disappoinment with JNIMS authority for failing to give any approval for repairing the kitchen as well as the wall and for failing to take up any steps to relocate the kitchen to a suitable spot .

The owner also pointed out that as per the contract signed with JNIMS authority, the canteen will continue functioning till 2026 but the authority concerned has failed to provide the sum of Rs 15 lakh to the canteen, as per the contract, till date .

He stated that the Health and Family Welfare Minister had also directed the Director of JNIMS to take up steps to relocate the canteen near the inner side of gate number 3 and as follow-up action, JNIMS Hospital Development Committee organised a meeting on August 27, this year, to discuss about the issue, but the meeting failed to give permission to relocate the canteen near gate number 3 .

Kishorjit further appealed to the Chief Minister to look into the matter at the earliest and take up necessary steps to ease the hardship faced by the people operating the canteen.

Source: The Sangai Express