Govt works on 7th Pay plan

Imphal, October 23 2017: The fitment committee constituted to look into the question of implementing the 7th Pay with respect to State Government employees was held today and it worked out a plan for implementation of the 7th Pay.

The fitment committee headed by the Chief Secretary held a meeting at 4.30 pm today in his office chamber .

Principal Secretary (Finance) and Law Secretary are other members of the committee.

Staff strength of each department and the tentative amount that would be required in implementing the 7th Pay were deliberated at length during the meeting, informed a source .

Whereas the committee has received reports about staff strengths and post-data of 30 departments, the committee is yet to receive such reports from 16 departments .

As detail data about some departments were not available, the meeting could not adopt a concrete decision.

Nevertheless, the meeting managed to work out a plan for implementation of the 7th Pay .

However, the source refused to divulge details of the plan.

Source: The Sangai Express