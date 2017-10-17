IISF ends, VP stresses on science to develop society

Chennai, October 16 2017: The four day India International Science Festival (IISF) wound up today with a valedictory function held at Anna University complex, Chennai with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, as the chief guest.

The Vice President, Shri M.Venkaiah Naidu addressing the valedictory session of the 3rd India International Science Festival – 2017, organised by the Ministry of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, in Chennai on October 16, 2017 .

The Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri Banwarilal Purohit, the Union Minister for Science & Technology, Earth Sciences and Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Dr.Harsh Vardhan and the Minister of State for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Shri Y.S.Chowdary are also seen.

Speaking at the function he said that science is the stepping stone of civilisation and India has contributed immensely in the development of science, be it in earth science or space .

Science is for the betterment of humanity, he added .

Venkaiah Naidu said that science and technology play a great role in the development of the country .

“Our country is moving very fast in the field of development of science and technology.

We have also made great achievement in many fields.

We all must move forward to make our country strong.

But still there are challenges that need to be overcome.

That can be faced when the country is strong, stable and prosperous.

That dream can be fulfilled with the advancement of science and technology” , he said .

The Vice President said that science and technology need to move closely with human resources adding that the main purpose of science is to alleviate and research to help humanity .

Earlier speaking at the women scientists and entrepreneurs at the inauguration of Bionest Women Bioincubator at Women Biotech Park, Chennai, the Union Minister for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences , Dr Harsh Vardhan announced that in the 2018 March conclave, all the women scientists in India would be invited for participation and no woman scientist would be left out.

He appealed to women scientists not to underestimate themselves .

India has produced many great women leaders and it can also happen in the field of science, he said and appealed to the women scientists not to remain confined in their families .

Women scientists are born to do something for the society.

Dream big and deliver it for the betterment of society, he said .

He also said that these days scientists have become more and more people centric.

Women scientists are better placed than their counterparts in the country .

Drawing the attention of women scientists, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that if the scientists have any bright idea which will be helpful to the society in particular and the country as a whole, the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use all its might to support them and also enable them to transform their dream into reality .

Dr Harsh Vardhan, who also spoke to the student innovators at the student innovator contest, appealed to the young students to try and help other people .

Six students and two teachers from Little Rose school, Sagolmang Pukhao Model GP under SAGY adopted by MP, Dr T Meinya, participated in the student innovator contest .

They were led by Kh Ibochouba SNO, SAGY Department of RD and PR, Government of Manipur .

Scientists from NE region, including Manipur, also participated in the women scientists and entrepreneurs conclave .

In the grassroots innovators summit held in Anna University from October 13 to 16, six Manipuris were prominent participants .

The art of weaving bandage using handloom; (phisakon), shock proof electrical appliances manufactured by the participants and improvised pena, the sound produced by the string which emulates the sound produced by violin and other forms of penas, were shown at the summit .

The improvised pena was called “Penao” by the manufacturer.

The end of the programme was marked by the presentation of cultural programmes.

Source: The Sangai Express