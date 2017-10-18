Implement 7th Pay for State Govt employees : JA

Imphal, October 17 2017: The Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organization (AMGEO) has appealed to all the State Government employees and unions concerned to strive together so as to ensure that the 7th Pay is implemented in the State .

JAC president Khaidem Mani made the appeal today during a press meet held at the office of the JAC at Babupara .

Informing that the Council has been negotiating with the Cabinet Ministers to implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in the State, he said the Council is even considering about seeking an appointment with the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister to highlight the employees’ demand .

Mani asked all State Government employees and unions or bodies concerned to consult and discuss with the JAC before resorting to any form of agitation like mass casual leave, pen down strike or cease work strike .

He observed that taking recourse to strikes or any form of agitation by few departments or employees may derail the demand for implementation of the 7th Pay in the State.

It may also create confusion and misunderstanding among the State Government employees and the masses as well .

Welcoming every effort made by every related unions and bodies to implement the pay structure, he said joint struggle is a must when it comes to a major decision or protest like cease work strike, mass casual leave or any such agitation .

Mani reminded that as part of its endeavour to make the State Government implement the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission in the State, the Council had met the incumbent Chief Minister twice and Deputy Chief Minister once on different dates .

They had so far given positive responses although they asked to give some more time in consideration of the financial positions of the State, he added .

Maintaining that the JAC has so far not taken any decision to launch any form of protest or agitation, Mani confided that the Council will again meet the CM within a short time and urge him to publicly announce/declare their decision or stand on the matter .

He went on to say that the Council will also meet the Prime Minister and Finance Minister to urge them to help the State Government implement the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission in the State .

JAC’s secretary L Biken Singh alleged that a federation led by the JAC’s ex-secretary Purujit Lairikyengbam and ex-president M Rajendro tried to misguide many innocent State Government employees and the masses by distributing pamphlets containing false information .

He alleged that the federation has circulated/distributed pamphlets containing wrong information about meeting CM and Deputy Chief Minister without actually meeting them .

He further accused the said individuals of misguiding State Government employees in the State by announcing decisions to carry out mass casual leave on Oct 25, department-wise sit-in-protest from Oct 26 to 31 and indefinite cease work strike from November 2 this year.

Source: The Sangai Express