Indefinite total bandh cripples Imphal-Jiribam highway

Imphal, October 06 2017: Normal activities were affected as an indefinite total bandh along Imphal-Jiribam Highway (NH-37) imposed by the JAC and civil society organisations came into force since last evening (October 5) in connection with the death of a Rengpang villager and injury of the victim’s minor son in an alleged hit and run case along the highway in between Khongshang and Irang in Noney district.

Champoungam Malangmei (36) s/o Guangluangai Malangmei of Rengpang village, Noney district was declared dead when he was brought to RIMS after he was knocked down by a vehicle yesterday morning around 9.30 .

The injured boy has been identified as Ngamshinlung Malangmei (7) son of the deceased, Champoungam.

The boy is hospitalised at RIMS ICU and is said to be in a critical condition .

Ngamsinlung received multiple injuries on various parts of his body including head and thigh .

Another woman is also said to have been injured in a separate incident when the vehicle bringing the injured person met with an accident on the way .

Representatives of various CSOs such as Zeliangrong Union (AMN), Zeliangrong Baudi, Rongmei-Lu-Phuam, Rongmei Naga Students’ Organization, Manipur and Tamenglong BJP Mahila Morcha have today demanded the arrest of those involved in the hit and run case .

Speaking to The Sangai Express at RIMS today, president of Zeliangrong Union (AMN) Amu Kamei said the dead body will not be claimed until their demands are met and an agreement is reached between the Government and the CSOs .

Amu threatened that CSOs including the JAC formed in connection with the incident and locals of Nungba will jointly launch more intensified forms of agitation if the authorities concerned fail to book the culprits at the earliest .

He decried that the Government is not heeding the repeated calls of the villagers along the National Highway to take up appropriate measures to prevent frequent accidents on the highway .

Maintaining that many blind corners and dangerous points on the highway are left unattended, Amu lamented that repeated requests to expand the highway have not been heard .

Mobile patrolling by any Government forces on the highway is seen rarely, he said and urged State Government to be serious on the issue .

Rongmei-Lu-Phuam president Panti Golmei also urged the State Government and the authority concerned to provide medical facilities to the villages in Nungba district .

She decried that many accident victims from the district had died on the way to hospitals in Imphal due to lack of medical facilities in the district.

Source: The Sangai Express