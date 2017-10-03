International Day of Non-violence and National Cleanliness Day ; Tripartite talks likely on Oct 6 or 7 : CM

Imphal, October 02 2017: Affirming that the tripartite talks involving the State Government, the UNC and the Government of India would continue, Chief Minister N Biren has stated that the next round may be held on October 6 or 7.

He was speaking at the International Day of Non-Violence and National Cleanliness Day held today at GM Hall here .

Biren stated that he communicated with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry has been asked to fix a date for the next round of the tripartite talks .

Stating that the Home Ministry might have intimated the UNC about the next round of meeting, the Chief Minister informed that a district boundary commission has been constituted and the State Government has been studying the issues arising out of creation of seven new districts .

According to sources, formal invitation for talks from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, is likely to be extended to UNC and the Manipur Government on Tuesday, October 3, reports NNN.

Following this development, UNC has decided not to go ahead with its plan of taking up “its course of action.”

Meanwhile, UNC president Gaidon Kamei said that the Naga body will “wait and see” for a few more days.

Talking to Newmai News Network this evening, Gaidon Kamei said that they are “extremely serious” with the next tripartite talks on the district creation issue.

However, he did not elaborate further on his comment .

The State Government would soon launch a scheme under which aged destitutes living in old age homes would be given monthly pension of Rs 1500 each.

Moreover, they would be enrolled under a health insurance policy for which the premiums would be borne by the Government .

The State Government has a similar plan for disabled persons.

Apart from giving skill development training of two/three months, monthly stipends would be given to disabled students.

All these programmes/schemes may be officially announced on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the Chief Minister hinted .

Talking about media reports on dilapidated roads, Biren claimed that the Government has a plan to repair all dilapidated roads constituency-wise once the dry season sets in .

The Imphal Evening or night plaza which would be opened every Saturday and Sunday is aimed at providing a space for recreation and refreshment to the people who are otherwise living under conflict and stressful situation, Biren said .

Closure of markets and shops as soon as the sun sets projects a very negative image of Manipur to the outside world.

A vibrant and convivial night atmosphere would certainly help attracting more tourists to the State, stated the Chief Minister.

Calling upon all the citizens to make the National Cleanliness Day observation more practical and result-oriented, Biren asked all Ministers, MLAs and heads of departments to be pro-active on the matter .

Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla who graced the 148th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi (International Day of Non-Violence and National Cleanliness Day) as chief guest, appealed to all citizens to make cleanliness a regular habit of life.

Led by the Governor, the Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs, the gathering offered floral tributes to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi .

The birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was also observed at Congress Bhavan where MPCC president TN Haokip, ex-Chief Minister Okram Ibobi and many Congress leaders were also present .

Meanwhile, Dr Najma Heptulla, together with some students of IGNTU-RCM, planted 40 Jakaranda saplings inside Raj Bhavan today in commemoration of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Source: The Sangai Express