Invite : 5th North East Festival Press Conference at IGNCA, New Delhi on 25 October, 2017

Delhi’s Coolest, Colourful, Fun Festival is Back!
North East Festival
Cordially invites you to the
Announcement Press Conference of
5th edition ‘NORTH EAST FESTIVAL’
This year’s highlights:
North East Festival Rock Battle
North East Festival Football Cup
North East Fashion & Design Weekend
Organic North East Exhibition
Date: 25 October, 2017 (Wednesday)
Time: 2.45pm onwards
Venue: Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Janpath
Entry from: Gate No. 1, Janpath
New Delhi- 110001
North East Festival has become Delhi’s one of the coolest, colourful, fun festival in last four years. North East Festival is organised by reputed socio-cultural trust Trend MMS in association with IGNCA
RSVP:
Anuj Kumar Boruah/ Ayonava Bagchi / Shakti Raj Vidyarthi
99583 72662 / 9818774606 / 9711118189
anuj@youngmonk.in/ ab@youngmonk.in
Young Monk Communications
This Press Release was sent by Anuj Kumar Boruah, who can be contacted at anujkumarboruah(at)gmail(dot)com.