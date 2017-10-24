Invite : 5th North East Festival Press Conference at IGNCA, New Delhi on 25 October, 2017

Delhi’s Coolest, Colourful, Fun Festival is Back!

North East Festival

Cordially invites you to the

Announcement Press Conference of

5th edition ‘NORTH EAST FESTIVAL’

This year’s highlights:

North East Festival Rock Battle

North East Festival Football Cup

North East Fashion & Design Weekend

Organic North East Exhibition

Date: 25 October, 2017 (Wednesday)

Time: 2.45pm onwards

Venue: Conference Hall, Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), Janpath

Entry from: Gate No. 1, Janpath

New Delhi- 110001

North East Festival has become Delhi’s one of the coolest, colourful, fun festival in last four years. North East Festival is organised by reputed socio-cultural trust Trend MMS in association with IGNCA

​

RSVP:

Anuj Kumar Boruah/ Ayonava Bagchi / Shakti Raj Vidyarthi

99583 72662 / 9818774606 / 9711118189

anuj@youngmonk.in/ ab@youngmonk.in

Young Monk Communications

​

This Press Release was sent by Anuj Kumar Boruah, who can be contacted at anujkumarboruah(at)gmail(dot)com.