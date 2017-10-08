IOC set to requisition more bulk TTs

Imphal, October 07 2017: In a significant step towards ensuring adequate numbers of LPG refills to consumers of the State, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has decided to increase the number of bulk LPG Tanker Trucks (TTs) engaged in ferrying LPG to the State .

One major factor for the acute shortage of LPG refills witnessed in the State recently was exhaustion of LPG stock at different loading points located in the North East region due to disruption in LPG supply from outside the region on account of floods .

However, Manipur has been facing shortage of LPG refills regularly due to deficient supply which is often attributed to law and order problem and bad transport infrastructure .

While law and order and transport infrastructure are State subjects, IOC has initiated due process to enlarge the fleet of TTs engaged in ferrying bulk LPG to the State .

Altogether 152 TTs are engaged in ferrying bulk LPG to the Sekmai bottling plant but only 120 to 130 TTs are operational at present .

IOC issued a notification yesterday to increase the number of bulk TTs by 42 to the existing 152, bringing the total to 194, informed a source .

The 42 TTs would be requisitioned on ad-hoc basis and the State’s bulk LPG transporters may apply for enlistment of their vehicles, if they have any .

The 42 TTs which would be inducted anew would start operating from the first week of November, conveyed the source .

Meanwhile, 28 loaded bulk LPG TTs arrived at Sekmai bottling plant today.

Today’s opening stock of bulk LPG at the bottling plant was 460 MT and this can cater to the State’s requirement of four days .

On the other hand, the arrangement to bring in bulk LPG in 30 TTs of Assam from Silchar loading point may be aborted due to certain technical problems but no concrete decision has been adopted, informed another source .

However, most of the bulk TTs of Assam do not possess National permits.

As they are equipped with transport permits issued by the Government of Assam only, the drivers are reluctant to go beyond the borders of Assam .

Unlike many other LPG distributors, there are no records of issuing large number of domestic refills to consumers who have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers during the current financial year .

Yet, Khoriphaba LPG Service issued 11 domestic refills to one consumer, nine refills each to four consumers, eight refills each to 11 consumers and seven refills each to 24 consumers .

All these consumers have their LPG connections linked with Aadhar numbers and bank accounts .

Oinam Tanglei Indane Gramin Vitrak issued six refills to one consumer, five refills each to seven consumers and four refills each to 12 consumers.

Out of these consumers, four have not yet linked their LPG connections with Aadhar numbers.

Maibia Gas, Moirang issued six refills each to 10 consumers and five refills each to 10 other consumers.

Out of them, two consumers are yet to submit their Aadhar numbers .

Khongnang Gas Agency has issued four refills each to 20 consumers and three of them have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers .

Haran Valley Indane Gramin Vitrak issued five refills each to three consumers and four refills each to 20 consumers.

Five of them have not yet submitted their Aadhar numbers.

Source: The Sangai Express