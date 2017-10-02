Irabot Day Celebration New Delhi 2017

IRABOT DAY CELEBRATION HELD AT DU

New Delhi

September 30, 2017

Irabot Day Celebration was solemnly held on September 30, 2017 at Delhi University campus from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. The programme was attended by 35 invitees which include children, students, job aspirants, NGO activists and revolutionary activists from Manipur who were residing in Delhi. The programme began with a welcome cum keynote address by Irengbam Priyobata.

It was followed by brief self-introduction of the participants, one-minute silent revolutionary salute to the portrait of Hijam Irabot, and floral tribute to him. Malem Ningthouja of Campaign for Peace & Democracy Manipur delivered an hour lecture on the theme ‘Revolution Must Continue.’ His lecture emphasised on heroism and multi layered organisational roles displayed by Irabot to establish a society free from exploitation and oppression. According to him, revolution must continue in Manipur in order to bring development, peace and unity.

Finally, the organising committee thanked; (a) Rezeena of Khonjel who took up the initiative to organise the programme, (b) Manipur Alert and Bidyarani of Macha Ningol women’s PG Hostel for sponsoring refreshment, and (c) all those who have attended the programme.