KSA raises posers on Framework Agreement

Imphal, October 14 2017: Kangleipak Students’ Association (KSA) has demanded the State Government to clarify regarding the news items carried by a local daily in which Assam Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia demanded a Special Session of the Assam Legislature alleging that the Central Government might possibly approve the integration of Naga inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh .

A press release issued by the publicity secretary of KSA today, stated that the mystery surrounding the content of the Framework Agreement signed between the NSCN (IM) and the Central Government and the authority’s refusal to spell out the contents of the agreement to the people is raising concerns that the agreement in its aim to please the NSCN (IM), might compromise the integrity of Manipur .

It pointed out that according to the news, the Central Government has already notified the State Governments of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in secret and further demanded the State Government to clarify regarding the claim.

It stated that if the news is indeed true, then the State Government and all the political parties must join hands against the decision and make their stand known to the people.

It stated that if the State Government remain silent on the matter, the situation might spiral out of control .

It also said that if the State Government or the Central Government attempt to go against the interest of the people and compromise the integrity of the State, Manipur may witness another incident similar to that of 2001 .

Source: The Sangai Express