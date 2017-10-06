Leave Pherzawl alone : PDDC

Imphal, October 05 2017: The Pherzawl District Demand Committee (PDDC) has urged all concerned to desist from including Pherzawl district in any demand for rollback of newly created districts.

In a statement signed by L Thanzam Pulamte, secretary and HK Joute, chairman, PDDC said it fully understands the sentiments and emotions behind the stand of the United Naga Council (UNC) on the seven new districts.

PDDC is well aware of the issues concerning the current stand of UNC with regard to apparently hay-wired political structure and environment in the State .

However, in spite of fully understanding the issues and concerns of the Nagas, PDDC asked the UNC to tune in to the sentiments and aspirations of the people of newly formed Pherzawl district .

While there is no question that the UNC is genuinely concerned about the welfare and protection of tribal rights, it is also to be understood that consensus need to be taken from all tribal communities.

Even if intentions may be good, outcomes necessarily are not especially when all stakeholders’ aspirations and views are not in tandem, it said .

While many of the newly formed districts took many by surprise, it came as no surprise to the people of Pherzawl district .

It is in fact the crux of the aspiration of Pherzawl people and as such they have no complaints- for better or worse.

It is in this context that the PDDC is urging all and sundry to desist from including Pherzawl in their demand for rollback, it said.

