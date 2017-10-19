Letpao reaches out to remote areasLetpao reaches out to remote areas

IMPHAL, Oct 18 (DIPR): In line with the State Government’s slogan of ‘Go to the Hills,’ Water Resources and YAS Minister Letpao Haokip has reached out to the people of interior areas in Chandel district with many good tidings and promises as he wrapped up a two-day visit to far-flung corners of the district.

Letpao Haokip, who is also MLA of Chandel AC, inaugurated a building of ICICI Bank, Khengjoy branch and 33/11 KV power sub-station at Joupi village under Khengjoy sub-division on Monday.The 33/11 KV power sub-station, constructed under RGGVY scheme, will electrify 32 unelectrified villages while the bank branch will cater to the banking needs of the entire sub-division.

Besides meeting and listening to the concerns of villagers during his tour, the Minister also assured them that the Govt is committed to address their varied grievances. The Minister along with district administration, Chandel also conducted various awareness programmes on different schemes like banking, Mission Indradhanush, Swachh Bharat Mission, PMAY, MGNREGS, BADP, Aadhaar, SECC, etc.

DC of Chandel Krishna Kumar; SP of Chandel Kamei Angam Romanus; CO of 29 Assam Rifles Col Sachin Jain; SDOs of different sub-divisions of the district and officials from different departments accompanied the Minister during his tour.

Addressing a public gathering at Joupi, Letpao Haokip said road connectivity would be prioritised and he instructed contractors/officials concerned to accomplish blacktopping of Chakpikarong to Khengjoy road within the current working season. He said that contractors concerned would be blacklisted if they do not pay heed to the instruction.

Maintaining that bank in the area is a must for the people to avail any welfare scheme, the Minister urged the villagers to judiciously use the bank as well as the power station and derive maximum benefits of the two projects.

Locals should ensure that staff of the Power Department and bank officials feel at home so that they render their valuable services. Educating the people about governance, Letpao Haokip said that ‘people are the Government.’ He encouraged the villagers to consider public properties including roads as their own and take care of them as their own. He also strongly emphasized the need to find alternatives to poppy cultivation which are more sustainable.

The Minister also pitched for using forest products judiciously. Managing Director of MSPDCL, Priyokumar Singh said that remaining unelectrified villages will get electric supply within March 2018. He urged the locals to get in touch with Power Dept’s staff deputed at the power sub-station in case of emergency or accidents. He further said that 5000 LED bulbs will be distributed to the villagers within November.

Chief Manager of ICICI Bank, KSJ Gangte expressed sincere hope that the inauguration of the bank building would surely pave the way for financial inclusion of people in the unbanked block. DC of Chandel Krishna Kumar said that the district administration has been striving to bring the area at par with other places of the State in term of development. He sought active cooperation of the public so that the target of achieving all round development in the remote areas is achieved. He said that electrification of the area will gradually lead to better communication/phone and internet connectivity.

Emphasising on the need to have Aadhaar number for each and every citizen of the area, he said Aadhaar has been made mandatory to avail every welfare scheme. He also thanked the central security forces for providing assistance in running civil administration in the remote area. Paokhosei Haokip, chairman of Kuki Chiefs’ Association, Khengjoy expressed extreme gratitude to the Minister and district administration for their utmost concern for the development of the area which, according to him, has remained neglected for many years.

Later addressing a public gathering at Lonpi on Tuesday, Letpao Haokip said that any change in the society or State should start from the individual level. People of the area should join hands in streamlining all Govt machineries in the area. There will be no development unless the villagers, village chiefs along with CSOs join hands to make Govt offices/institutes of the area properly functional. He also announced to take the initiative of streamlining Govt machineries in the district covering all parts and said that no employee of dispensaries and hospitals of Chandel whose attendance is below 70 pc – after installation of digital attendance register, would get their salaries.

Letpao further said that no one would be allowed to gain personal benefits any longer in the construction of public roads in the area. He reiterated that contractors concerned will face the music unless blacktopping work from Chakpikarong to Khengjoy is not completed within the current lean season. He said that as a bank has now been opened for the area, all concerned should avail the facilities so that direct benefit transfer could be facilitated for any scheme/project.

The Minister also announced to bear the Christmas expenses of all widows and poor villagers of the area this year.Letpao also assured to construct community halls at each block with his LADF. The Minister also met and heard the grievances of various villages during his halt at Joupi AR camp.

Source: The Sangai Express