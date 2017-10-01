Manipur hails unrivalled leader in Hijam Irabot

Imphal, September 30 2017: The main function was held at Iboyaima Shumang Leela Shanglen, Palace Compound under the aegis of the Irabot Celebration Committee .

Speaking at the gathering, CPI Manipur State Council Secretary Dr Moirangthem Nara lamented that today there is no leader in Manipur trusted by the people .

All the so called leaders are self-centric, conceited and they have no principle, he said .

The function was opened with a march past parade which was participated by many students, women groups and band parties .

The most significant month in the life of Hijam Irabot is September for it was during this month that he was born, he went underground and he breathed his last, Dr Nara remarked .

Even though Irabot died immaturely at the age of 55, his movement was a victorious one .

The then interim Government led by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made a plan to form Purvanchal Pradesh by merging together Tripura, Cachar district of Assam, Manipur and Mizoram (then Lushai Hills).

But the same plan was aborted on account of the popular movement led by Hijam Irabot .

Asserting that the Manipur hills and the valley remain united because of Irabot, Dr Nara hailed Irabot as an unrivalled leader of united Manipur .

He was a champion of the masses who fought valiantly and relentlessly for the underprivileged and oppressed sections .

All his movements were driven by a conviction to bring equality among all the people .

Now many youngsters and intellectuals of Manipur after realising the lofty ideals and principles of Irabot have started following his footsteps, he noted .

Highlighting the growing need for inculcating the ideas and principles of Irabot among the present generation, the CPI leader lamented the Manipuri society today seems to be drifting aimlessly.

Asking if there is any leader trusted by the people, Dr Nara decried that all the political leaders have no qualms in changing their political affiliations every now and then in their own selfish interests .

Irabot breathed his last at Tango village of Ango Hills, Burma in 1951.CPI Manipur State Council secretariat member L Iboyaima said that Irabot was a distinguished leader who fought a number of battles in his life.

He sacrificed his life for an independent rule and egalitarian society .

He set up the Communist party with a vision to bring an egalitarian society in Manipur .

Later, eight public figures were felicitated.

They included social activists Dhanabir Laishram, Amu Kamei, Impact TV Editor Y Rupachandra, Soibam Ningthem, Geeta Phanjoubam, AMRTDMWU president Sairem Manglem, regular blood donor RK Dayananda and Thoudam Nonganjao.

Source: The Sangai Express