Many raise concern over degrading moral values

Imphal, October 24 2017: The All Manipur Women’s Voluntary Association (AMAWOVA) celebrated its 28th foundation day at Manipur Press Club here today.

Art and Culture Director Dr K Sushila, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur president L Memchoubi and AMAWOVA president Y Kunjarani attended the function as chief guest, guest of honour and president respectively .

Highlighting the State’s restive situation, Dr K Sushila underscored the growing responsibility of womenfolk in the society .

For 28 long years, AMAWOVA has been shouldering immense socio-political responsibilities .

If all the womenfolk of the State unite and work together, the graph of violence, criminal activities and other untoward incidents can be reduced to a considerable extent, Dr Sushila said .

Parents, particularly mothers should keep strict vigil on the conduct and activities of young girls and boys studying or working in other States.

Otherwise there would be many more unwanted or morally offensive incidents, she said .

Recalling the historic 1st and 2nd Nupi Lans, she also paid tributes to AMAWOVA on its foundation day .

AMUCO president Ph Deban noted that AMAWOVA has been fighting against all the repressive measures unleashed by army and paramilitary forces under the impunity guaranteed by AFSPA 1958 .

When all the people of Manipur could not speak a single word in protest, AMAWOVA stood up boldly for the oppressed people.

Other women organisations like CLK, Macha Leima and Kangleichal took similar commendable roles in many critical situations .

They also took pro-active roles in many critical issues such as protection of the State’s integrity and also against rampant human rights violation, Deban said .

But all their efforts are sometimes negated by morally offensive activities of young boys and girls who have been influenced by western culture and outlook.

Morally offensive pictures of Thabal Chongba at Delhi uploaded in social media was a case in point, Deban remarked .

He further conveyed best wishes to AMAWOVA .

Leaders of different civil society organisations were also present at the foundation day celebration .

Later in the evening, a musical programme titled Liklang Pareng was held at Chandrakirti Auditorium, Palace Compound as a part of the foundation day celebration.

Source: The Sangai Express