Mass Casual Leave by Nagaland Civil Service Officers as a protest

Kohima Oct 5: In the wake of ‘mass casual leave’ by Nagaland Civil Service (NCS) officers under the banner of the Nagaland Civil Services Association (NCSA) in protest against alleged induction of Non-NCS persons to various posts in the government, an emergency of Cabinet meeting was held this morning followed by separate meetings with representatives of NCSA and Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) at Chief Minister’s residential office.

After hearing their views, the Cabinet impressed upon the members that the issues raised by the associations should be resolved in accordance with the letter and spirit of the rules.

The Cabinet also appealed to the members of the associations not to resort to mass casual leave/agitation and work towards amicable, fair and just resolution of the matter.

The Cabinet also constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to examine all relevant issues relating to promotion/ selection to IAS and give its recommendations within a month to the government for resolution of the matter and onward necessary action.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee comprises Imkong L.Imchen, Minister, H&FW as Convenor and Y.Patton, Minister, Home, Mmhonlumo Kikon, Minister, G&M/BA, Neiba Kronu, Minister, Forest, Abhishek Singh, Home Commissioner, Khanrinla Koza, Secretary, Law and K. Sema, Addl.Advocate General, Nagaland as members.

Chief Minister TR Zeliang urged the members not to resort to unhealthy agitation, saying it is not government or officers alone but public will be greatly affected. “All should be guided by laid down Rules and Regulations, if you feel you are deprived of, then government will look into the matter. The mass casual leave will paralyze the administrations and seriously impact the general public.”

He said, NCS being the premier service, no party should stick to their stand. “There should be a room for discussion and amicable solution. NCS or non-NCS officers, both are government officers and neither of the party should be victimized. Government will not violate the laid down rules and assured both the parties that justice will be imparted.”

