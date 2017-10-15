Minister Karam Shyam assures assistance for widows and children of deceased van drivers

Imphal, October 14 2017: Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister Karam Shyam has today assured of providing assistance to the widows and children of the deceased school children transporters/van drivers under schemes meant to help and uplift weaker sections of the society.

He made this announcement while speaking as the chief guest at the “2nd Observation of AMSSTA (All Manipur Students Transporters’ Association) Day” held at Naharol Sintha Kanglup Community Hall, Wangkhei Keithel Ashangbi, Imphal East under the auspices of AMSSTA.

Informing that the Government has taken a decision recently to provide assistance to the weaker sections of the society, particularly to the widows and their children, the Minister asked AMSSTA to recommend the widows of the deceased school children transporters for availing the benefits He lauded the association for paying tribute to their deceased colleagues and honouring their wives in the function and termed the event as an important attribute of a cultured group/association .

While encouraging the widows to raise their children to become good and productive citizens, he also appealed all sections of the society to encourage and uplift widows by considering their plight .

Stating that many among the school transporters are educated and contributing immensely to the society by doing a responsible service of helping the school children, Karam Shyam asked them not to underestimate themselves and take their profession with pride and satisfaction.

He also asked all to respect every profession adding that this is an essential character of a civilized society.

Finding white collar job in the State is not an easy thing and hence, one should try to engage in a self oriented job or profession by applying the knowledge and skill he/she has learnt, the Minister opined while appealing youth not to take the wrong way when they are frustrated in not finding a suitable job .

Describing school transporters as a group of responsible people who also have the time for close interaction with the students, Shyam advised school transporters to closely monitor the conduct of school children and give proper guidance and direction to become good citizens .

He also appealed to the school transporters to maintain appropriate rules and norms relating to their affairs, such as number of children being carried in their vehicle and transportation fare by adhering to norms in consultation with the authorities concerned.

Welcoming all kinds of suggestions and recommendations that are in the interest of public welfare, Shyam stated that the Government is for the welfare of the people and ensured all possible help to the transporters’ association.

The function presided by AMSSTA’s president Maibam Kennedy was also attended by BK Sharma, OSD cum Joint Director, Transport Department; Wangkhemcha Shamjai, president AMWJU and Sougrakpam Sumati, secretary All Manipur Students’ Guardian Organization as the guests of honour .

Paying floral tributes to the deceased school van drivers and presenting gifts to their wives marked the function.

Source: The Sangai Express