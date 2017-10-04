Mission Indradhanush to begin from Oct 7: Dr K Rajo

Imphal, October 03 2017: The Director of Family Welfare Dr K Rajo has stated that Intensified Mission Indradhanush will be launched in the State from October 7 .

Speaking to media persons at a media sensitization workshop on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), organised by the Family Welfare Department, Dr K Rajo said that the programme will be flagged off on October 7 and vaccination will begin from October 8 for the State .

However, IMI will be launched Nation wide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 .

The IMI programme will attempt to cover the people who were let out in the previous phase of Mission Indradhanush due to poor condition of roads, connectivity and various other issues, he said and added that steps are being taken up to improve the health sector of the State .

Rajo explained that IMI differs from previous initiatives as IMI will be directly monitored by the Central Government.

The programme will be monitored by teams of experts and officials supervised by a Cabinet Secretary of the Central Government .

Although IMI will be launched Nationwide by the PM on October 8, IMI will be launched in Manipur in the presence of Ministers on October 7, he added .

Rajo explained that IMI drives will begin from the 7th of every month and continue for seven days (or a week) .

Sundays will be excluded and the programme will continue on another working day .

IMI programme will be carried out till January 2018, he said .

State Immunization Officer, Th Nandakishore, was also present at the event.

Source: The Sangai Express