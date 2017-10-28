MSAP (Manipur Students’ Association Pune) Friendly Football Tournament -2017

19 October 2017 Pune: A five a side friendly football tournament was organized by MSAP ( Manipur Students’ Association Pune) on 19 October 2017 in association with AMAND ( Association of Manipuri Diaspora Pune- http://www.amandpune.org/ ). The tournament was organized with the theme of bringing unity and friendship among the Manipuri students from various community living in and around Pune.

Total 10 teams take part in the tournament and in final Pakhangba team of Wadia College Pune edge past Himalayan Lions of Ahmednagar college by 6-4.

H.O.S Masotngam of team Pakhangba who scored 10 goals bagged Golden Boot award while Rahul of team Himalayan Lions was declared player of the tournament for overall performance.

This Press Release was sent by Shitaljit Thounaojam, who can be contacted at shitaljit(at)hotmail(dot)com.