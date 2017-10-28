Naga peace talk : State Shiv Sena lays down stand to Najma

Imphal, October 27 2017: Shiv Sena, Manipur Unit submitted a memorandum to Governor Najma Heptulla today with a demand to amend Article 3(C) of the Constitution, according to which the Parliament may, by law, diminish the area of any State .

It may be mentioned that the submission comes in the background of the ongoing peace talk between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM that has sown seeds of deep distrust and suspicion in the neighbouring States of the region .

In its endeavour to form a Government in Nagaland, the ruling BJP Government at the Centre could destroy the territorial integrity of the neighbouring States, cautioned N Tombi, president of Shiv Sena Manipur Unit .

“Don’t forget that the BJP will fall in the North East if the neighbouring States are disintegrated for the sake of forming a Government in Nagaland,” he told media persons at a press meet held at the Babupura party office this afternoon .

N Tombi said the memorandum not only mentioned the consequences of the peace talk but also highlighted the need to revoke the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act 1958 and the demand for taking concrete action to amend Article 3(C) of the Constitution.

The memorandum also highlighted the volatile condition in Manipur.

He added that representatives of the State unit will also be leaving for New Delhi at the earliest to apprise the National party president, MPs and other high officials and insist them to take the matter up in the forthcoming winter session of the Parliament .

At the press meet, the president of the State unit also said that it is unfortunate that the content of the Framework Agreement has been kept a secret and this has only accentuated the apprehension of the people.

The recent closed door meeting between interlocutor RN Ravi and a few stake holders in Dimapur has further added insult to the injury, he continued .

N Tombi added that the BJP-led NDA Government owes an explanation to the people of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.

He revealed that he had been meeting RN Ravi and that the latter had once told him that the problems of NSCN-IM might be solved by granting the 6th Schedule, to which he replied that it is a sensitive matter and that RN Ravi needs to handle it with discretion .

The press meet concluded with N Tombi welcoming the winners of the recently concluded 5th General Panchayat Election.

The winning candidates included pradhan Ningombam Dayajit, who has been a up-pradhan, and member Ningombam Lata, both of whom belong to Oinam Thingel Gram Panchayat.

Source: The Sangai Express