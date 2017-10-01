NEFIS MANIPUR UNIT COMMEMORATES IRABOT ON HIS 121ST BIRTH ANNVERSARY AT SAGOLBAND TERA, IMPHAL!

COMMEMORATION PROGRAMMES ORGANIZED AT DELHI AND CHANDIGARH!

NEED FOR REJUVENATING IRABOT’S REVOLUTIONARY IDEAS TODAY EMPHASIZED!

Students and working people today celebrated the 121th birth anniversary of great revolutionary leader Hijam Irabot at Sagolband Tera Satokpam Leikei Community Hall in Imphal. Programmes were also organized at Delhi and Chandigarh. The programme in Manipur saw rendition of revolutionary songs remembering Hijam Irabot, poetry recitation, discussion on his revolutionary ideas and other cultural activities.

Discussion was organized on the topic ‘Revolutionary legacy of Hijam Irabot and its relevance in our time’ which saw active participation of students, activists and independent researchers. During the discussion Irabot’s intensive work towards building a truly democratic, progressive people’s movement in the region, and his revolutionary views on the question of creating a just society where different communities coexist with mutual respect for each other were emphasized.

The programme highlighted the necessity of Irabot’s ideas amid the present state of discord between different communities. Irabot stood for unity among different oppressed communities as a necessary step for people to liberate themselves. At this crucial juncture, NEFIS took it as a duty to highlight Irabot’s vision to build democratic people’s movements that goes beyond the façade of representative democracy apparatus by exposing all forms of exploitation, oppression and subjugation faced by the tioilng masses of the North-East.

This Press Release was sent by NEFIS Manipur, who can be contacted at nefis(dot)manipur(at)gmail(dot)com.