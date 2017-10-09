Negligence slur on Bishnupur hospital

Bishnupur, October 08 2017: A local JAC has said that a 50-year old patient died at District Hospital Bishnupur on Oct 5 due to gross negligence on the part of doctors and nurses on duty .

Naorem (O) Premila Leima of Toubul Mayai Leikai was admitted to District Hospital Bishnupur at around 6 pm of Oct 5 following complaint of chest pain.

She was declared dead at around 7.40 pm .

Irate mob had stormed the hospital to register their protest which was pacified after the intervention of the Superintendent of the hospital and the deceased husband .

Speaking to media persons today at Manipur Press Club, Naorem Rameshore, husband of the deceased woman said there was delay in the treatment of his wife on the day .

When he went to search the nurses after his wife’s condition deteriorated, the nurses were busy with their snacks.

He also alleged that the nurses on duty that day did not give any priority to treat her even as her condition worsened every passing minute .

Angry mob soon stormed the hospital after the news about the demise of the patient which was later pacified by the Superintendent of the hospital and him, Rameshore said .

A JAC was formed in connection with the death the next day.

Post mortem examination was conducted with full video coverage in the presence of Duty Magistrate .

The JAC members held a meeting with the hospital authority, Director and other officials of the Health Department and DC .

Even as the Director assured to conduct a departmental enquiry and give fitting punishment to any staff found guilty, the JAC came across a news item where the nurses and doctor claimed there was no negligence on their part regarding the incident, Rameshore said.

He said that the cheap gimmick of the nurses and doctor to dismiss the allegation in their attempt to cover up their misdeed was very unfortunate .

Rameshore further said that no doctor or nurse had informed the patient party that the deceased had a sudden cardiac arrest at around 6.50 pm of the day when she was admitted.

However, the hospital authority filled in the hospital paper that the deceased had cardiac arrest at 6.50 pm.

Source: The Sangai Express