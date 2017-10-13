New check post set up to prevent Rohingya influx Ukhrul police on high alert

Ukhrul, October 12 2017: In order to check infiltration of Rohingya Muslims through the Ukhrul-Myamar border, a police company including MR personnel have been stationed at Tusom CV village since the past one week and Ukhrul police have been put on high alert.

This comes after DGP LM Khaute issued strict instructions to open a new police check post at Tusom CV village and at the same time directed the police stations located at Ukhrul and Kamjong district to be more vigilant while checking civilian movement at the border area .

According to police source, a company of police personnel including Manipur Rifles has been stationed at Tusom CV village since the past one week .

The security team is to check movement of any Rohingya Muslim trying to cross the border at Ukhrul and Kamjong .

According to Sub Inspector (SI) M Shipo, the police stationed at Tusom village are on high alert .

Tusom CV village is very close to Myanmar sub-township Somrah which is located roughly about 15 kilometers away .

Tusom village is about 130 kilometers away from district headquarters, Ukhrul .

According to him, some Myanmar Nationals use to cross the borders villages to trade in daily essentials, but they are strictly told to go back in the evening.

Their documents are also checked before they are allowed to cross the border and anyone found without legal documents are sent back immediately without any condition.

The police officer further said that no Rohingya Muslim has been apprehended till date from Ukhrul border .

According to police, six vulnerable blocks have been identified at Kasom Khullen, Phungyar, Kamjong, Chingai and Jessami in Ukhrul and Kamjong district and these blocks are under strict supervision .

Mention may be made here that Ukhrul and Kamjong districts share boundaries with Myanmar stretching over 200 kilometers from extreme southern Makan village situated near border pillar No13 to the northern most part at Ukhrul Wahong village near the IBP 130 under Jessami block .

There are about 50-60 villages located along this stretch and they are covered with dense forest providing good cover to anyone looking to cross the border area .

The district police are also conducting routine patrol in and around the town while visitors staying at lodges or hotels or on rent are being verified.

Source: The Sangai Express