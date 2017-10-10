Next president of MPCC (I) : Consensus eludes Cong

Imphal, October 09 2017: As a sharp division has erupted between Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and newly elected District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents over election of a new Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, it is not yet clear who would be the next MPCC president .

Due process has already been initiated to elect a new MPCC president ahead of electing a new president of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) .

Notably, MLA TN Haokip, elected from Saikot AC is currently serving as ad-hoc president of MPCC .

On the other hand, former Union Minister JD Seelam who has been nominated as the Returning Officer of the MPCC election arrived here yesterday .

He held a meeting with PCC members and DCC members at Congress Bhavan this morning.

The meeting discussed on whether election should be held to elect a new MPCC president or they should support the person appointed by the AICC .

As the RO has not yet taken up any process for holding election, the possibility of holding election is most unlikely .

AICC sent JD Seelam to the State to elicit desires and opinions of party leaders, informed a source .

But PCC members and DCC presidents have been divided into three groups.

While one group is in favour of supporting any man/woman appointed by the AICC as MPCC president, the second group has been pitching for retention of the incumbent MPCC president.

The third group wants to hold election and elect a new president .

Taking due note of these sharp differences, the RO held a joint meeting of the PCC members and the DCC members to elicit their opinions .

However, the joint meeting could not arrive at any consensus.

Subsequently, the RO talked with PCC and DCC members one by one and asked them about their preferences .

Another meeting was held at 5 pm but no final decision could be adopted .

As done in the past, RO JD Seelam may go back to Delhi with a one-line resolution that the man/woman appointed by AICC has been approved (by PCC and DCC members), said the source .

It is being speculated that incumbent president TN Haokip or MPCC vice-president Dr Chaltonlien Amo or former Minister M Oken or ex-MLA T Mangibabu may be appointed as the new MPCC president.

Source: The Sangai Express