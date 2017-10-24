Ongoing dialogue nearing a solution : Need to raise a united voice

Will not allow distortion of Assam’s boundaries at any cost. This was Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, making the stand of his Government clear.

Next round of talks between NNPGs and GoI today.

This was about the scheduled meeting between the Government of India and the Working Committee of 6 Naga National Political Groups and lastly was the suggestion of Health and Family Welfare Minister of the Government of Nagaland Imkong Imchen that the Assembly election in Nagaland be deferred to focus on the Naga political issue.

All indications that a solution to the ongoing political dialogue between the NSCN (IM) and the Government of India is near at hand.

All the more reason why neighbouring States such as Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have upped their ante and toughened their stand against any intention to break up their respective States to make way for a Greater Lim, a demand of the NSCN (IM) and which today has found support from numerous Naga civil society organisations.

At the same time, the Government of Assam has always made its stand clear on the territorial integrity of Assam, much like Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, and this is perhaps the right time for the Chief Ministers of these three States to come together and repeat their stand in one voice.

Making things more convenient is the fact that all the three States are under the BJP and perhaps this is the right time for Chief Minister N Biren to reach out and keep in close touch with the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Why not come together, sit down and address the media jointly to make their respective stand known in one collective stand ?

Such a move will surely send out a strong statement that these three States will not brook any attempt to compromise with the territorial integrity of their States.

Such a joint address or statement will not be the first for sometime in August, 2015, three former Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, namely Tarun Gogoi, O Ibobi Singh and Nabam Tuki had jointly demanded the details of the Framework Agreement only a few days after the pact was signed.

However there is a difference this time in the sense that while the three former Chief Ministers were from the Congress, this time all the three Chief Ministers are from the BJP.

Moreover, the sense of urgency is much greater now, for remember everything points to the distinct possibility of the ongoing political dialogue drawing to a final pact.

A joint approach to the issue at hand is a point which has already been underlined earlier and now the need for it is felt all that more.

This is also an approach which the recently formed two men committee of Radhabinod Koijam and Lt Gen (Retd) Konsam Himalay may explore.

Reach out to the people who matter in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and let the three States take a united stand.

Such an approach will carry much more weight with New Delhi which is under the BJP led Government.

It is also important for all to acknowledge that in protecting the territory of Manipur, one is not speaking out against any community.

This is a point which should be noted by people on either side of the Lim divide.

Source: The Sangai Express