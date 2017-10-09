Panchayat elections Repoll at 29 polling stations today

Imphal, October 08 2017: Due to various incidents during the 5th General Panchayat elections held in the State yesterday, the State Election Commission has declared void the polls at 29 polling stations held on Oct 7 and ordered fresh polls at these 29 polling stations tomorrow from 8 am to 4 pm.

According to a notification issued by the SEC today, re-poll will be held at 22 PS in Imphal East, 2 PS in Imphal West, 4 in Thoubal and one in Bishnupur.

For ZP Member, Pradhan and GP Members in Imphal East, repoll will be held under RO/SDO Keirao Bitra at 15/17/8- Urup Awang Leikai LP School; 15/19/1- Youth Popular Club; 15/19/2- Youth Popular Club (Maning Leikai); 16/20/8- Poirou-khongjin Tulihal Girls Primary School; 16/20/9- Jati Girls LP School (E/W); 16/20/10- Jati Girls LP School (W/W); 16/20/11 Poirou-khongjin Jr HS and 16/20/12 – Poiroutongba JB School .

Under RO/SDO Porompat, repoll will be held at 7/18/1- Khabeisoi Primary School (S/W); 7/18/2- Khabeisoi Primary School; 7/18/3- Khabeisoi Primary School (N/W); 7/18/4- Gandhi Memorial Primary School (S/W); 7/18/5- Arabati LP School; 7/18/6- Khomidok Gandhi Memorial Primary School (E/W); 7/18/7- Kho-midok Gandhi Memorial Primary School (W/W); 7/18/8- Thangjam Khunou Primary School; 7/18/9- Abusidik Jr HS; 7/18/10- Kairang Lital Makhong Primary School; 7/18/11- Progressive Youth Assn (PYA) Club, Kairang Muslim Awang Leikai; 7/18/12- Kairang Awang Leikai LP School (Loubuk Mapal); 7/19/2- Heingang Kairang United LP School and 11/4/4-Gouranagar LPS .

In Bishnupur district repoll will be held under RO/SDO Moirang at 8/4/2- Thangalawai Sabal Primary School .

Repoll will be held under RO/SDO Thoubal at 8/20/7- Sangaiyumpham Karanchi Primary School (New Building); 8/20/10- Sangaiyumpham LP Madrassa (Govt) and 8/20/11- MECCA School Cherapur Mathak Leikai, Sangaiyumpham.

Repoll will also be held for 2/3/16-Moirang Sangol LP School under RO/SDO Lilong at 2/3/16-Irong Khunou Primary Madrassa .

For Zilla Parishad Member and Pradhan, repoll will be held at 12/7/6- Tarahei Konjil Primary Madrassa (W/W) under RO/SDO Wangoi in Imphal West .

For Pradhan election under RO/SDO Wangoi, repoll will be held at 11/6/9-Irom Meijrao Primary School (W/W) in Imphal West district.

Source: The Sangai Express