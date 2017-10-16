Phisakhol becomes first Manipuri digital film to debut at Silchar

Silchar, October 15 2017: Manipuri digital film “Phisakhol” has become the first Manipuri film to be released in Barak Valley .

The film was released today at the Rajiv Bhavan Auditorium,Silchar .

Dr Khumujam Dhiren Singh, Head of the Linguistic Department, Assam University, Silchar, Somor Luwang, well known theatre activist and Dr Hourongbam Rajmani, Assistant Professor of Manipuri, Assam University, graced the event as the presidium members apart form amny other iminent personalities who attended the event .

Manipuri film actor and script writer of the film, Ashok Saleibam, All Assam Manipuri Students Union (AAMSU) president and a donor of the film Phisakhol, Pangabam Nilkanta and COCPIN secretary, Dr Raju Khumujam, delivered speeches as resource persons at the event .

The film was also shown after a opening session.

People from various sections of society attended the film show.

Speaking to media persons, Ashok Seleibam opined that the main objective of the script is to spread the message of love .

He also said that the film Phisakhol try to spread the message of love in the society.

Many cultural and ethnic scenes were also seen in the debut.

Narmada Sougaijam , a shining star of Manipuri cinema, while interacting with the media, emphasized that she felt happy while she saw the zeal and drive of protecting Manipuri tradition and language by the Manipuris residing in Barak Valley .

While talking about the film Phisakhol, in which she acted as supporting actress, Narmada said that the film is unexpectedly very good from every angel .

Later, she also urged the Manipuri people of Barak valley to come forward to create an emotional bond with the people of Manipur and those staying outside the State .

The event was also attended by fifteen of film crew members from Manipur including Manipuri actors Reddy Yumnam, Kaboklei Inaocha and Jenny Tong .

Phisakhol is produced by Seleibam Angousana and directed by Jitendra Ningomba.

