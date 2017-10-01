Police seize 686 hoarded filled, empty cylinders

Imphal, September 30 2017: Complementing the campaign launched by The Sangai Express under the slogan, ‘WANTED : Cooking Gas, Not Laughing Gas,’ the State police seized 686 LPG cylinders from different parts of the State in its effort to check black marketing in the face of the shortage of cooking gas in the State, since yesterday .

Speaking to media persons during a news conference held today at the conference hall of Imphal West SP, IGP (Admn) Soibam Ibocha said that the drive was launched after the police received several complaints of filled LPG being sold in the black market .

Imphal West SP Themthing Ngashangva, Imphal East SP K Kabib and Thoubal SP K Meghachandra were present at the press conference .

The drive started yesterday evening .

A total of 686 gas cylinders were seized in five valley districts from unauthorised persons during the drive since yesterday, said the police officer .

The IGP further said that during the course of investigation, some names of gas agencies have cropped up and added that all those involved in the illegal trade of cooking gas will be pulled up and awarded befitting punishment, as per the law .

More will be unmasked, said the police officer confidently .

The senior police officer added that similar drives will be conducted in other districts too.

Imphal West SP Themthing Ngashangva said that the drive started from yesterday evening and is still continuing .

In places under the jurisdiction of Singjamei PS, IPS and Wangoi PS, a total of 82 gas cylinders have been impounded during the crackdown, he said .

Imphal East SP K Kabib also chipped in and said that the drive is still continuing and added that since yesterday a total of 91 gas cylinders including 64 filled ones have been seized .

The gas cylinders were seized from Irilbung, New Checkon and Mantripukhri .

Of this, 20 cylinders were impounded at Irilbung area, 11 at New Checkon and 60 at Mantripukhri .

Thoubal SP K Meghachandra said that so far the district police have seized 380 gas cylinders since yesterday.

Thoubal district police led by SDPO of Yairipok PS along with commando teams conducted raids at different places under Yairipok PS and Thoubal PS from 12.30 pm to 4.30 pm and seized 74 empty cylinders and 21 filled cylinders.

300 litres of petrol, 200 litres of diesel and 200 litres of kerosene were also seized.

Five unauthorised persons were also pulled up by Lilong police at Lilong bazar along with 20 filled cylinders.

Another team of Thoubal police arrested one person from Thoubal Okram Maning Leikai along with 75 gas cylinders including 27 filled cylinders.

At Bishnupur too 130 gas cylinders were seized from different places by Bishnupur police while at Kakching three gas cylinders were impounded.

