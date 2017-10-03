Quit notice served to non-locals in Zunheboto dist

Dimapur, October 02 2017: A student organization in Nagaland has asked all “illegal immigrants” to leave a particular district in the State within 30 days counting from today.

This decision came following the alleged rape incident where an “illegal immigrant” was reportedly involved in it .

All Sumi (Sema) Students Union has asked all “illegal immigrants” to leave Zunheboto district of Nagaland within 30 days.

The student body then warned of stringent action against ‘defaulters’ .

According to the Sumi student body, a Sumi woman in her sixties who is also physically challenged was raped by one Mutibur Rahman, son of one Abdur Rahman of Karimganj district of Assam.

The incident reportedly took place at Mishilimi village in Zunheboto district last month.

The Sumi student body demanded that issuing trade license, driving license, birth certificate, residential proof certificate and other documents to “non-Nagas” in Zunheboto district should be stopped .

This incident came when people in Nagaland State are intensely discussing the “illegal immigration” issue after a Naga family was assaulted by some non-locals reportedly by a group of “illegal immigrants” in Dimapur last month.

In this regard, several organizations based at Chumukedima in Dimapur have asked the families of the accused in the September 21 incident to leave Dimapur district by October 4, 2017 .

Few days ago, the influential Nagaland Tribes Council (NTC) had expressed its concern alleging that “illegal immigrants” had assaulted a “Naga family” at Chumukedima in Dimapur on September 21.NTC also said that there is a “huge presence of illegal and foreign Nationals” in the State of Nagaland.

In a statement, “the daring” assault of a Naga family in Chumukedima area by “illegal immigrants” recently is a matter of concern .

“Though it was just a stray incident, it speaks volumes of what is ready to happen to the sons of the soil anytime in Nagaland,” NTC said .

According to NTC, the “fragility” of the local Nagas, the “mercantile attitude” of the authorities on ground and the lack of political will of people in authority contribute to namesake governance.

“It is therefore not surprising for the intruders to take advantage of the vulnerable citizens and lackadaisical and the inefficient Government indulges in nefarious activities at their whims,” NTC added.

Source: The Sangai Express