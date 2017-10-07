Refills to Aadhar-less consumers : KK tops the list

Imphal, October 06 2017: Of the 15 LPG distributors located in Imphal West district excluding those supplying refills to police and military forces, KK Gas has issued the maximum number of LPG refills of 14.2 Kg capacity to Aadhar-less consumers who do not enjoy subsidy .

Canchi Indane Service is another distributor which has issued a good of number of subsidised refills to consumers who are yet to submit their Aadhar numbers .

During the current financial year, KK Gas issued six to nine refills each to 234 consumers who are yet to submit their Aadhar numbers.

Likewise, Canchi Indane Service issued six to 15 refills to 18 Aadhar-less consumers .

KK Gas issued nine domestic LPG refills each to seven consumers, eight refills each to 60 consumers, seven refills each to 61 consumers and six refills each to 113 consumers .

However, consumers of the same distributor whose LPG connections have been linked with both bank accounts and Aadhar numbers have got five refills and less .

Of the 18 consumers who have received six to 15 refills each even though they have not yet submitted Aadhar numbers, one consumer got 15 refills, another got 13 refills while 12 consumers have received six refills each .

Hrangchal Gas Agency has issued four refills each to four Aadhar-less consumers and five refills each to 24 such problematic consumers .

Some other LPG distributors which have issued much larger number of refills to some consumers include Jemon Gas, MM Gas, TDK Gas, Lamsang Gas and Imphal LPG .

Lamsang Gas issued 10 domestic refills to one consumer, nine refills each to six consumers, eight refills each to 13 consumers and seven refills each to 20 consumers .

MM Gas issued nine domestic refills to one consumer, eight refills to another consumer, seven refills each to seven consumers, six refills each to nine consumers and five refills each to 12 consumers .

TDK Gas issued eight refills to one consumer, seven refills each to two consumers, six refills each to 10 consumers and five refills each to 45 consumers .

Jemon Gas issued nine refills to one consumer, seven refills each to six consumers, six refills each to 18 consumers an five refills each to 67 consumers .

All these consumers who have been issued greater numbers of refills have their LPG connections linked with bank accounts and Aadhar number and they have no problems .

Yet many quarters have been asking how and why they were given far greater numbers of refills as compared to the vast majority of LPG consumers.

Source: The Sangai Express