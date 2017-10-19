Rejoinder To Press Release Dated 17. 10. 2017 Published By Deserted NPF Group Longleng Division.

Apropos to your publication, I being a responsible leader crapped this opportunity to clarify your opaque notion by the following points as follows:

1. This is undisputed facts that, I was elected /selected with the consultation of party workers which you have also admitted.

2. That it is also disputed that I have spearheaded to merge entire NCP to NPF on 26th November 2015 under the veteran and visionary leadership of Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, President NPF.

3. That I vehemently deny that I was suspended from the party due to Anti-party during ULB Election. On what evidence do you stand on this allegation? Kindly note that I cannot lend my ear against such kind of baseless and irrelevant allegation. If you are not thorough with the facts and circumstances, it is better you sleep quietly and also don’t sing so as others are singing when you don’t have talent. I strongly demand to show /place my suspension order in support of your allegation, failing which, the general public will understand that you are just a parking dog, who park by seeing his own shadow.

4. That it may be noted that by Order NO. NPF-29/LNG/2015-2020/201 dated 21.09.2016, I was appointed as advisor under Longleng Division (Parent Body). Since then, I am sincerely and diligently rendering my service for the welfare of the Party. In fact, at the time of crisis you people (headed by Shri. Ngaipang Phom and Shri. L. Hongtok) have deserted the party. In our Naga Custom deserter are not bonafide member, they are regarded as illegitimate. From the date of you have deserted the party, we have no concern, whether you resigned or stay. Under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, President NPF, the party will flourish and prosper by any means.

5. That considering my ability, by appointment Order Dated 09.09.2017, the President NPF, has appointed me as a Party President, NPF Longleng Division, District Longleng. Even if, you people resigned, my bonafide member who stood firmly for the party is strong enough to proceed further for the cause of the Party under our leader Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu, President NPF.

6. I on behalf of the NPF Longleng Division deny the entire averments made in the press note published by the Deserter Party. In case, if they change their mind and want to come back, the door is always open for them.

(C. THANGLAU ANGH)

President,

NPF, Longleng Division.

