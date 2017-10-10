Royal Riders Manipur in Association with Nagaland Motorcycle Club organised Free Health Camp at Tening, Nagaland

Royal Enfield riders from Royal Riders, Manipur (RRM), toured the border areas of the neighbouring states which do not have proper roads and communication system and organised free medical camp.

For four days from September 29, 2017 to October 2, 2017, the riders of RRM in association with Nagaland Motorcycle Club toured to Tening Village on the Manipur, Nagalnd and Assam border in Peren District and organised free medical camp.

Six doctors attended to the patients and distributed medicines.

With no sponsors, contributed fund from the pockets of the members of the Manipur Enfield Riders’ Club, the medicines were provided free of cost.

The team members interacted with the villagers and counseled them on various issues.

Photos by: Laishram Ranbir