Rs 5 lakh cheque each to magnificent 8 : Najma, CM felicitate U-17 WC players

Imphal, October 16 2017: Governor Dr Najma Heptulla and Chief Minister N Biren felicitated the eight players of the State who represented India at the Under-17 FIFA World Cup today.

At a felicitation function held at the Raj Bhavan where Governor Dr Najma Heptulla assured she would try her best to find ways to promote the game commercially like cricket.

She said talks have already begun to promote Polo commercially, which originated from Manipur .

Speaking on the Sports University, the Governor said that the Prime Minister of India is keen to establish a Sports University and has assured to lay the foundation stone.

She expressed hope that the University will help sportspersons specially those coming from poor economic background.

During her interaction with the players and their parents/guardians, the Governor expressing her happiness said that she feels proud that U-17 team has the team captain and seven other players from the State .

It is heartening to see that maximum number of players come from the State of Manipur, which is known, as the powerhouse of sports .

She congratulated the parents for supporting their children to play the game and expressed her desire that all the players continue to play not only for U-17 but also in the senior National team .

Expressing happiness at the exemplary performance of the team, the Governor said that every sporting activity is good as it keeps the mind and body healthy and helps in concentration .

Stating that she is happy to promote the game in some way, she said the entire State of Manipur is proud of the players.

She also advised them to continue to build up their body to gain more stamina and agility for future tournaments .

If all the Manipuri boys playing for other teams and countries come together as one team, then there will be a strong Manipuri team for the Nation, she added .

Goalkeeper M Dheeraj Singh, Th Boris Singh, Ningthoinganba Meetei, Nongdamba Naorem, Md Shahjahan and W Suresh Singh were present at the felicitation.

Team captain Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Th Jeakson Singh (the first goal scorer for India in FIFA tournament against Columbia) could not attend the felicitation due to prior engagement .

A similar felicitation function was also held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where Chief Minister N Biren presented cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to M Dheeraj Singh, Th Boris Singh, Ningthoinganba Meetei, Nongdamba Naorem, Md Shahjahan and W Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh Kiyam and Th Jeakson Singh .

Speaking at the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that win and loss are inevitable aspects of sports .

All the people of the country were impressed by the spirited performance of team India at the ongoing Under-17 FIFA World Cup.

It is a matter pride for the State that as many as eight Manipur players were there in the Indian National team .

“As a Manipuri, I feel so proud to see that it was Jeakson Thounaojam who scored the team’s first and only goal in a FIFA World Cup”, Biren remarked .

Observing that the ongoing Under-17 FIFA World Cup has opened a new chapter in the history of Indian football, the Chief Minister exhorted the young talented international footballers to aim and strive for greater glory .

Noting that all the people were impressed with the performance of goalkeeper Moirangthem Dheeraj, Biren exuded confidence that Manipuri players would continue to bring greater fame and laurels for the State at international championships.

Works Minister Th Biswajit, Parliamentary Secretary L Susindro, Chief Secretary RR Rashmi, YAS Commissioner Y Deleep and other high ranking officials of the State Government were also present at the gathering.

Source: The Sangai Express