Senior Citizens’ Day Care Centre opened

DIMAPUR Oct 19 (NEPS): Open Doors Senior Citizens Day Care Community Centre Diphupar, was inaugurated and dedicated today in the presence of all Diphupar Church Pastors and senior citizens of Diphupar Village.

Project Open Doors is an undertaking of Orija Welfare Society headed by Ms Sotisola Imkong, with the objective of not only providing a platform for interaction among the Senior Citizen Community but also to provide basic health services, grooming and social activities specific to their age and needs. The idea behind Open Doors is to encourage the senior citizens of our community to embrace aging and have a positive outlook, the management said.

The Centre has ample ground space for light physical exercise and hobbies such as gardening. It is also disability friendly with portable ramps to enable those with wheelchairs. Custom designed larger printed recreational board games will be available along with a Television Set with a mini library for those book lovers.

One of the markers of old age apart from the physical restraints is the slow-growing sense of loneliness due to many factors; loss of spouse, friends, and family and the inability to keep up with the pace of the ever-changing world. It has been found that most senior citizens grow into a sense of being ineffectual that not only affects them psychologically but also physically and hinders their social life as well. A persons’ mental state speaks plenty about the physical state too and it is important that we maintain a healthy mind.

The idea behind Open Doors is to encourage the senior citizens of the community to embrace aging and have a positive outlook. The name was inspired by the core value of Orija Welfare Society which is progress with inclusivity; opening doors to new ideas of charity and changing minds. It is a non-profitable mission with aims to provide not only a platform of interaction among the Senior Citizen Community but also to Basic health services, grooming and social activities specific to their age and needs. Provide a clean, tranquil social hub where senior citizens may avail of its services. The services will include, a Visiting GP and a Dentist who will enable their basic health requirements with a small dispensary and an up to date record of their health history. The centre will also provide one hygienically prepared nutritious meal a day via its attached kitchenette according to the requirements of a geriatric diet chart. Grooming such as basic manicure and pedicure will be provided as and when necessary with the aid of trained helpers. Life skills pertinent to Senior Citizens such as hygiene and the “art of falling down” will be taught. The Centre has ample ground space for light physical exercise and hobbies such as gardening. It is also disability friendly with portable ramps to enable those with wheelchairs. Custom designed larger printed recreational board games will be available along with a Television Set with a mini library for those book lovers. It also aims to hold devotional services and affiliate when possible.

The project is in partnership with two doctors- Dr Sentitoshi, MD of Medicus Clinic Diphupar and Dr. S. Meyisenla Angh, Dental Surgeon of Shamakok Dental Clinic, Nagarjan, who will hold regular free health camps and provide free primary care according to requirements. It will serve as a Senior Citizens Day Care for three days in a week and the other three weeks as a community space for rent at nominal charges. Registration forms will be made available at Open Doors Diphupar, Medicus Clinic Diphupar and Shamakok Dental Clinic Nagarjan and can be contacted on 9402433262.

