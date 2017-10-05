Sept 25 rain triggers gradual landslides at Maram Centre village; 10 houses destroyed

Maram Centre, October 04 2017: In one of the most disastrous natural disasters in the district triggered by the heavy incessant rain on September 25 this year, gradual landslides over the last many days at Maram Centre village have destroyed 10 houses including three concrete buildings with one completely destroyed.

About 30-40 households have been affected by the gradual landslides on the southern part of Maram Centre village (Car wash point area above Don Bosco College and Assisi Girls Hostel area) which is adjacent to NH-2 .

Members of five households have been evacuated to safer areas.

Houses and properties were torn apart by craters measuring about 1 foot in some areas and cracks have occurred inside the houses .

No casualty or injury of people has been reported .

About 50-80 houses are on the verge of being swept away if the landslides continue .

It is reported that the landslides started from September 25 and it has continued to ravage the village that has affected a quarter of Maram Centre village .

The land has sunk about half a feet.

An estimated stretch of 1 Km in length and 100 meters in breadth has been affected .

Both National Highway-2 and Maram Peren road have been affected by the landslides.

Even more threatening is the water flowing from the top which penetrate the earth surface.

The villagers have expressed concern stating that the situation is escalating with each passing day .

“If rain comes again the situation will be tragic for the villagers, because even without rain massive landslides can be witnessed”, one of the villagers stated .

In case of a massive landslide, NH-2 will be adversely affected.

Source: The Sangai Express