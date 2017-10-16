Specialised training to Cdos : DGP

Imphal, October 15 2017: Informing that State police commandos are being given specialised training, DGP LM Khaute claimed that the State Police is prepared to face any terror attack in the State.

On being asked about the State Police Department’s preparedness to face terror attacks in the backdrop of IB’s report about possible terror attack by Rohingyas from Rakhine State of neighbouring Myanmar in Nagaland, LM Khaute informed that selected commando personnel are sent for specialised training at NSG and some foreign countries .

After returning from their training programmes, they again train other commando personnel in the State.

They are also armed with modern weapons and equipment .

Police have already presented a demonstration on tackling possible terror attack including hostage situation at Classic Hotel .

The DGP said that the IB’s report needs cross-checking .

Police have already put in place stringent security measures at border districts including Jiribam and the same is being reviewed periodically, said the DGP .

Police outposts have been opened at border areas of Ukhrul district with a view to check entry of illegal migrants from neighbouring Myanmar.

Source: The Sangai Express