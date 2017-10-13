Staged encounter case HC orders Rs 5 lakh compensation

Imphal, October 12 2017: The High Court of Manipur has directed the State Government and the Government of India to pay Rs five lakh as compensation to a petitioner whose son namely Ngangbam Naoba alias Phulchand of Uripok Polem Leikai was killed by Manipur Police commandos in the intervening night of May 6 and 7, 2009 .

Ngangbam (O) Kamalini, mother of Ng Naoba alias Phulchand filed a writ petition before the High Court of Manipur on March 31, 2010.Subsequently, the High Court instituted an enquiry through the District Judge, Manipur East to ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Naoba alias Phulchand .

The District Judge, Manipur East conducted an extensive enquiry and submitted his report by ascertaining that the petitioner’s son was killed by Imphal West commandos in the intervening night of May 6 and 7, 2009 by firing indiscriminately from their service weapons without any admissible reasons and without any attempt to arrest the deceased person .

The matter was heard today and the High Court directed the State Government and the Central Government to pay Rs five lakh to the petitioner as compensation within four months, conveyed a press release issued by the Human Rights Law Network (HRLN) .

According to the case dossier, some personnel of Imphal West commandos intruded into the house of Kamalini and apprehended her son Naoba alias Phulchand .

He was dragged out towards the South West corner of the homestead land and killed in a stage-managed encounter .

However, then Imphal West Commando SI L Bedajit lodged a written report with the Officer-in-Charge of Imphal Police station claiming that Naoba alias Phulchand was a member of a proscribed organisation and he was killed in an alleged encounter.

Source: The Sangai Express