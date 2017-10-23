STDCM, Govt to talk on Oct 24

Imphal, October 22 2017: The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee, Manipur (STDCM) will talk with representatives of the State Government led by Deputy CM Yumnam Joykumar and PWD Minister Thongam Biswajit on October 24 as the Government invited them on October 20 .

STDCM’s general secretary (retired Colonel) Laishram Lokendro informed this to media persons during a press meet held today at Manipur Press Club, Imphal .

Reminding that the committee had taken two resolutions on September 24 last in a People’s Convention held at Iboyaima Shumang Lila Shanglen, Palace Compound Imphal, Lokendro conveyed that the first resolution was to urge the State Government to send its recommendation on the issue of listing Meetei/Meitei under Scheduled Tribe list along with requisite documents to the Central Government as the Central Government had asked it (the recommendation from the State Government) on May 29, 2013 .

He further said that the other resolution was to make the State Government fulfil the same task within October 20 and to launch agitation with the help of like-minded people in case the Government fails to do so .

The talk will be held at the office chamber of PWD Minister Thongam Bishwajit at 4 pm of October 24 and will be led by Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, he disclosed .

Lauding the Government for taking up the initiative, Lokendro further expressed hope that the Government will give positive response at the talk .

Mention may be made here that the STDCM has been demanding inclusion of Meetei/Meitei under ST list since the last few years.

The Committee is advocating that the initiative is a means to prevent influx of immigrants in the State and provide Constitutional safeguard to the whole State of Manipur under the fifth Schedule which is already enforced in the hill areas of the State among many others.

Source: The Sangai Express