Taosem sub-division reeling under impact of bridge collapse

Imphal, October 09 2017: Joint Development Council of Taosem Sub-Division in Tamenglong district rued that the people in the sub-division are facing immense difficulties after the Barak Bailey Bridge had collapsed on August 16 this year .

According to D P Panmei, Chairman of the Council who is also former minister said that a memorandum was submitted to the Chief Minister of Manipur in this regard on September 15 but nothing has been done so far .

According to the Council, the Barak Bailey Bridge between Tamenglong and Namtiram on Tamenglong-Tousem-Haflong Road got damaged resulted from heavy rainfall.

“As a result, the entire Tousem sub-division, the most backward area of the district has been cut off from the rest of Tamenglong and the world.

No supply of food grains and other eatable goods have reached the villages of the sub-division since then,” the Chairman of Joint Council Development said .

DP Panmei then said that the “suspension bridge constructed by the Army near the damaged bailey bridge has been repaired by the district administration but it is being used as a footpath by the villagers to cross the river”.

The Council then said that it is the demand of the people to re-construct damaged bailey-bridge so the difficulties faced by the people will be addressed to a great extent.

DP Panmei then said that another point of grievance is the scarcity of food items.

According to him, paddy was not adequately harvested for the year.

Even from now onwards the people have started being dependent on the ration issued by the Government, he added.

“In the light of the aforesaid points of grievances, we need immediate linking of the area by the good roads and bridges.

The Barak Bridge is the only linking communication means with other parts of the Sub-Division.

Hence, the broken Bailey bridge over the Barak near Namtiram Part-II be immediately repaired and the acute grievances of the people be redressed,” the Chairman of the Joint Development Council of Taosem Sub-Division said.

Source: The Sangai Express