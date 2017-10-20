The importance of appreciation and gratitude

Pr Kungsong Wanbe

Each of us has probably at some time felt the effects of appreciation in our lives. Appreciation generates a good feeling of self worth and creates a human connection to others that encourages us to build more collaborative relationships.

As leaders in society, we must remember how important it is to give appreciation to all the people, especially to those who are working with us as fellow volunteers. Appreciation enhances self esteem for both the giver and the receiver and creates a human connection.

In this article, let me say a state of appreciation is one of the highest emotional states possible. While appreciation is a wonderful thing to receive and how often do we give it back to others and practice to ourselves?

Appreciation is having admiration for others and communicating our approval to them. It is taking time to make people feel welcome and special thanks. It is a form of valuing others and it takes the focus off us and places it on God’s purpose and direction. It is fuelled from our heartfelt thanks to God for what we have and for what God has done and it is a lifestyle of worship and adoration. This allows us to give to and value to others with respect and honour to God and our neighbours and friends.

Appreciation is honouring others while also being grateful for what we have done. It is being thankful and glad for other people, friends, family and co-workers. The world is full of people who live to discourage others, very few people live to build up others. However, these things point out how valuable it is to God that we take the time to honour others. How can we be more appreciative leaders in our community? We can do so by voicing sincere compliments, taking the time to write and speak a thank-you note, celebrating victories and honestly showing our delight so that others may feel special thanks.

Showing appreciation also helps us to realise what we have done and to be grateful for the relationship opportunities and blessing God gives us. This appreciation helps us to receive good things from someone and also we can give good things to other.

As a leader of society we can set example for others by expressing our own appreciation. People thrive when they are valued. Therefore, let us take time to show and tell those who are working and living together with us in the community that our value and our contribution we make for other people.

Lastly but not the least, I would like to appeal to all the people of Manipur belonging to different tribes and communities to remember what wrong we have done to other tribes and communities.

Let us shun the wrong things we have committed and try to do the right things for the people of all different tribes and communities. May God bless all Manipuri/Kangleicha.

Source: The Sangai Express