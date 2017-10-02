Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam

Winter is knocking at your lockless door, but what you thought to do in summer is not even completed yet. How many seasons passed? How many days went disappointed? How many times you went back to sleep with a dream of doing something different the next day but you wake up doing the same thing like everyone? Time is not a healer but a washing powder made in china. It will heal your pain and peal your plans too.

Life is not waiting for what it brings but ordering for your right item. You have the choice of everything, even for the results; happy result or a sad result. You are not born to be a leader for your team or your country but the leader of your mind and heart, when you can control that two, the universe is yours. Your hands are created to do what your mind says and your legs are created to go where your heart takes not to do and walk where this society wants you to. They are yours, mark my words, your MIND, HEART, HAND & LEG are completely yours and you have complete control over it. Stop living a life of a slave because of being afraid to be unique. Uniqueness is an uncomfortability at first but certainly an undefeatable one.

Yes, life is a competition and if you want to be ahead of your friends, stop competing with them instead help them. You keep wanting for things to happen in the way you want it to happen yet you are even afraid to tell out loud for what exactly you want. You want nothing but something which can be explained with less words, being in comfort zone, and being lazy to do anything. Let me tell you, life is not as easy as you think or as hard as you think, life is you, and how you are is nothing but how is life, it’s all about how you take in.

Every morning you snoozed your alarm, extending 5 minutes for 12 times, killing an hour for nothing. And you walk up just to curse yourself for if you had not snoozed then you would have completed your work. Let me tell you something, your mind controls your body but your heart controls your mind. You got to force your mind by your heart when you go slow in life. Going slow is not the problem in life but what exactly the problem is that you can run 40 km/hour where you choose to go by 1km/ hour just to not get tired. When you are so slow with life, just stop getting to live at present to get screwed up, instead scare yourself for what you could be and what you are doing.

You are now so comfortable with the blanket that you are using that gives you comfortability but remember that adding a good spongy mattress will make you more comfortable. And be greedy to be more comfortable than your ongoing comfortability, for getting the more comfortable zone, you got to walk through a bit of uncomfortable part and if you still bring that blanket with you when you walk through that, the weight will kill you. That’s why, you need to forget your past to be in an amazing and surprising comfort zone. Don’t be comfortable with one comfort zone, be greedy and look for more, that will take you where uncomfortability will be your comfort zone.

Don’t be shy in telling who you are, don’t be down in saying you are poor, don’t be upset in telling you are an orphan, because all of that is just a side seeing zone, the real is yet to happen and will certainly happen only if you want it badly.

Stop praying every morning like “oh! God, thank you and blah blah blah,” let me tell you a short prayer, and this is what I say every morning.

“Another day again, still afraid, can’t remember what I dream for last night. No one love me and care for me until I give them my care, everything is perceptions. I don’t give a damn for whatever happen today, I will keep looking at the mirror and say madly that I am good because I am good and I got to be good. I will not even give a damn for what my friends say or my neighbours say, I will do what I have to do for I know I am far ahead of them. All I need today is nothing but believe, believe in myself. Because one day ‘you’ neighbours are going to be disturbed every night by the sound of my Lamborghini.”

(The writer is a Motivational Orator, based in Canada. And can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal, watch his WILL motivational videos by going to his YouTube channel @birkarnelzelzit thiyam)

Source: The Sangai Express