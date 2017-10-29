To preserve and protect oneness of Manipur : Political parties to depute team to New Delhi

Imphal, October 28 2017: A meeting of different political parties active in Manipur was held today on the issue of the political dialogue going on between the Government of India and NSCN-IM, and its possible impacts on the territorial integrity of Manipur.

The meeting decided to depute members of the consultative formed by the State Government on the same issue to New Delhi and meet concerned important stake holders of the Government of India and know the latest developments and facts at the earliest .

Even though Naga People’s Front (NPF) is a partner of the coalition Government led by BJP, it stayed away from the all political parties meeting convened by Chief Minister N Biren .

The meeting was chaired by N Biren and he informed the gathering of the assurance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the territorial integrity of Manipur at any cost .

The State Government will also take measures to protect the territorial integrity of the State in letter and spirit with the people of Manipur, he asserted .

The meeting also welcomed any peaceful solution to the ongoing peace talk between the Government of India and NSCN (IM) without affecting the interest of other States .

Representatives of different political parties who attended the meeting shared their views on the issue .

After threadbare discussion, the meeting resolved to form a sub-committee comprising five to seven members from among the representatives of political parties to draft a comprehensive memorandum to be submitted to the Prime Minister and all concerned on the issue in the larger interest of the State and people .

The meeting authorised the Chief Minister to nominate members of the committee .

All the political parties present in the meeting would pursue the Government of India through their respective Central leaders to preserve and protect the oneness of Manipur at any circumstances .

The meeting further resolved to send a delegation of all political parties to Delhi to highlight the issue and its importance to the Prime Minister and others, if necessary .

A sub-committee comprising of seven members was constituted and as authorised at the meeting, Chief Minister N Biren nominated Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar, MLA (BJP) Y Surchandra, ex-MLA (INC) Dr Ng Bijoy, Ksh Santa (CPM), Dr S Manaoton (AITC), S Indrakumar (Shiv Sena) and N Samarjit (NEIDP) .

The meeting was attended by representatives of CPI, AAP, CPM, INC, NCP, NPP, NEIDP, JD-U, JD-S, JD-AL, PDF, PRJA, Shiv Sena and MNDF.

Source: The Sangai Express