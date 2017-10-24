UCM warns of another mass uprising ; ‘Internal division unacceptable’

Imphal, October 23 2017: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has warned that there would be another June 18-like mass uprising if any solution to the ongoing political dialogue between the Government of India and NSCN-IM impinges upon the integrity of Manipur and its territorial boundary.

Speaking to media persons at their Lamphelpat office today, UCM president Elangbam Johnson said that a solution to the 60 years old Naga issue is likely by December this year .

The solution may not disturb the integrity and territorial boundary of Manipur but there is strong apprehension that it may create internal divisions.

Any such internal division is also unacceptable, Johnson said .

The Government of India must understand the position of the people of Manipur regarding the integrity of the State.

A mass uprising like that of the June 18, 2001 will unfold in the State if any solution to the Naga issue infringes upon the collective interest of Manipur .

The UCM has been closely following all the political developments since a Framework Agreement was signed between NSCN-IM and Government of India in 2015.At the same time, Government of India hinted that it would take into consideration all the stake holders .

Just as Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal declared that not an inch of his State’s territory would be compromised, the Government of Manipur too had adopted a similar resolution and a consultative committee had been formed .

Yet, the Manipur Government needs to be extra alert and it needs to join hands with the Government of Assam so as to thwart all possible ramifications of any solution to the Naga issue.

The State Government must also consult and work together with the people and civil society organisations in order to protect Manipur from any possible balkanisation .

Other political parties too ought to share their due responsibilities .

Saying that the UCM has been spearheading different mass movements as demanded by several issues, Johnson appealed to all the people to support UCM in its future civil movements .

He also expressed strong disapproval of the demand for a separate State raised by Kuki militant groups, KNO and UPF .

Manipur is not an exclusive domain for any particular community.

SoO ground rules say that the integrity and territorial boundary of Manipur should not be disturbed.

As such, raising the demand for a separate State is a blatant violation of the ground rules, Johnson said .

He then appealed to the Kuki CSOs not to lend support to the UPF’s and KNO’s demand for separate State which looks like a direct attempt to sever the age old bond shared between hill people and plain people of the State .

He further appealed to all communities to think and work for a united Manipur rather than concentrating all their visions and activities to their own communities .

UCM vice-president Sunil Karam and general secretary YK Dhiren were also present at the press meet.

Source: The Sangai Express