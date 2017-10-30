UNC cautions Naga MLAs

Imphal, October 29 2017: The United Naga Council (UNC) has warned Naga elected members at this most crucial moment that whoever among them is working against the “collective history” of the Nagas will not be spared .

This “warning” from the Naga body came at the backdrop of the “all political parties meeting on the territorial integrity of Manipur with reference to peace talks between the Government of India and NSCN-IM”.

On Sunday, UNC warned “elected members” from Naga community saying that, indulging in activities which are detrimental to the Naga movement will invite serious consequences.

UNC also asserted that it will not remain mute to “all those measures which are against the Naga interest” taken up by different elements including the Manipur Government .

“We are closely observing the unfolding development in Manipur currently,” said UNC while adding, “We will respond befittingly to all those elements and factors who/which are hurdles to the Naga peace process.” UNC further said that “we feel our patience has been taken as our weakness” .

UNC then asked Nagas not to extend co-operation or involve in any programme which is attached with the names of the “seven new districts.” UNC further asked the Naga people to remain fully aware of the “designs of our adversaries” .

Source: The Sangai Express