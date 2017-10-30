United Committee Manipur says no to separate administration

Imphal, October 29 2017: General secretary of the United Committee, Manipur (UCM), YK Dhiren has asserted that the ongoing political dialogue between the NSCN (IM) and the Government of India should have no room for any arrangement such as a separate administrative system.

Dhiren said this during a one day discussion on the ongoing negotiation between the NSCN (IM) and the Government of India, especially with the signing of the Framework Agreement, organised by the Manipur Peace and Integrity (MAPI) Council and Youth Development Organisation (YDO) at Kongba Makha Nandeibam Leikai in Imphal East today .

Pradhan K Munindro, Uchekon Nongchup GP; member Moirangthem Ongbi Bimola of the same GP; Huidrom Joy, president of the YDO; N Bimol Meitei, president of MAPI Council; Yumlembam Ongbi Mema Leima, president of the Nongpok Leingak Apunba Meira Paibi Lup and YK Dhiren general secretary of the United Committee, Manipur shared the dais as the presidium members at the meet .

Asserting that the Framework Agreement should have no bearing on the unity and territorial integrity of Manipur, Dhiren said that the people of Manipur have been standing up for the territorial integrity of the State ever since the beginning of the ceasefire agreement in 1997 and added that the stand will continue .

For the last two decades, the Indo-Naga talks have had recurring negative influences on Manipur.

From the objective of achieving an independent Nagaland, the goal has changed to forming Greater Nagalim and this campaign is still in full swing, the general secretary noted .

He reminded that the three words, ‘without territorial limits’ inserted in the cease fire pact in 2001 gave birth to the mass protest on June 18 the same year .

YK Dhiren maintained that the UCM has been keeping a close tab on the Indo-Naga peace deal and charged that the Government of India has been turning a blind eye to the excesses of the NSCN (IM) ranging from murder to extortion .

Noting that the Framework Agreement signed in 2015 is still kept a secret, Dhiren said that this has only increased the mistrust and suspicion.

UCM had put forward a six-point charter of demands to interlocutor RN Ravi back then, he recalled .

Meanwhile, with the forthcoming Nagaland State Assembly Election, which is due early next year, the Government of India is seemingly trying to bring a ‘final’ conclusion to the peace deal before the election and inevitably the people of Manipur, he said, can look forward to more campaigns in the coming weeks and months .

The NSCN (IM) has been struggling to unify the Naga-inhabited areas not only in the States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur but also in some parts of neighbouring Myanmar and India is well aware of this plan, YK Dhiren said and added that the Nagas have been bringing up concepts like Supra State, Pan-Naga Cultural Body and Naga Regional Council .

He maintained that for Manipur, the authority has been made aware of the fact clearly that there is no question of compromising the unity and territorial integrity of the State.

He also declared it is not possible for UCM to fight alone and that the people should join hands .

Source: The Sangai Express