Wanted man with Rs 1 lakh bounty held

Imphal / CCpur, October 01 2017: Churachandpur police and personnel of 25 Assam Rifles last night apprehended Vungthianlal alias Romeo (39), a former town commander of the ZRA who was wanted in a murder case and carries a bounty of Rs 1 lakh, in a joint raid at New Lamka’s Vengnuam area .

Three teams of the district police commanded by the SDPO/Churachandpur, the SDPO/Thalon and the Investigating Officer of the murder case along with 25 Assam Rifles began the raid from about 7 pm after receiving inputs about the sighting of the accused, according to SP Churachandpur Rakesh Balwal .

He along with the Additional SP (L&O) supervised the operation that saw raids at least on three locations and eventually led to the arrest of Romeo and the house owner who sheltered him .

The house owner has been identified as Vumkhansuan son of (L) Zelkhothang of Vengnuam South, New Lamka and the police made the arrest at about 8.30 pm .

Later, based on the testimonials of Romeo the police apprehended another man identified as Lunkholal Haokip (50) son of Thangpu of Tuibong Bazar Veng from his residence at about 9.20 pm, for sheltering the accused for at least two days .

The SP while claiming that their initial investigation has revealed that after committing the crime, Romeo went into hiding, shuttling between cities including New Delhi, Secunderabad, Hyderabad, and Chandigarh to avoid arrest.

He had reportedly returned about a week back with a woman identified as T Chinzaniang (36) wife of T Paubiaklun who arranged all the logistics of the wanted man, added Balwal.

The woman was arrested by the police today at about 2.30 pm .

All the four arrested accused will be produced before the CJM Churachandpur with the police anticipating a 14-day remand.

The SP also disclosed that vigilant citizens have made key inputs that led to the arrest of Romeo and accordingly the bounty of Rs 1 lakh, as promised by the Government on anyone who can give information for the arrest, will be given.

Source: The Sangai Express