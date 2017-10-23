Water level rising, major rivers in spate

Imphal, October 22 2017: On account of the heavy rain which lashed the State since yesterday, all major rivers of the State are in spate, while the banks of Imphal River have sunk at different places .

With the water levels rising dramatically overnight, all the major rivers are now flowing at flood level .

Banks of Imphal River have sunk at Mahaballi (opposite to water supply plant) and Singjamei Sapam Leikai .

There is strong apprehension that these portions would get breached if the rainfall continues .

According to a report received from the ICAR, the State recorded 89.3 mm rainfall at 4.40 pm today .

Although the State was lashed by heavy rainfall for several hours yesterday, it became quite sparse this morning and there was no rainfall in the evening.

It turned out to be a great relief to the worried people .

According to information received from the Water Resources Department, Imphal River was flowing just once inch below the highest flood level at 5 pm today.

Nambul River too was flowing just 1.5 inch below the highest flood level at the same time .

By evening, water levels of most river started receding very slowly.

Yet, there are strong possibilities of floods at some places if the rainfall continues .

Moreover, all the telephone numbers of the department’s flood control room are not working .

Notably, Irrigation and Flood Control Department was renamed as Water Resources Department by a Cabinet decision adopted on September 27.Even though the name has been changed, the department’s working style has not changed a bit, remarked many quarters .

Meanwhile, many people settled around Mahaballi have been caught in a panicky situation as 200/300 feet section of Imphal River bank (eastern side) sank .

According to the people settled along the bank, the particular section sank about 20 days back but the department has not yet taken up any action to repair it .

They said that the particular section would surely cave in, in case the water surface further rises and current gains more force .

They also appealed to the authority concerned to take up necessary action immediately .

Both the eastern and western banks of Imphal River sank at Kshetri Leikai and Sapam Leikai respectively .

In the meantime, many roads and streets of Imphal and greater Imphal areas have been flooded .

The western end of BT Flyover (Uripok) side has also been flooded .

Meanwhile, Water Resources Department informed that people may communicate flood related matters to the mobile number 8014674755 .

Source: The Sangai Express